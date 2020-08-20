Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

