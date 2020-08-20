Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Shares Down 0.8%

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

TACYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It offers its services in 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz frequency bands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.