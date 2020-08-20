Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.24. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 566,757 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

