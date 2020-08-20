UBS Group AG Acquires 13,603 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 448,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $562,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 362,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

