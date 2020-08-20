UBS Group AG Acquires 18,046 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

