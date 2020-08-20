UBS Group AG Acquires 214,776 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 540.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of Kimball International worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 550,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimball International by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $434.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.64%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

