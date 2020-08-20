UBS Group AG Acquires 24,599 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Sunrun worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $130,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $113,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,627,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,626.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

