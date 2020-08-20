UBS Group AG Acquires 8,327 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,513 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,968. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

FOLD opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

