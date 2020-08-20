UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $2,401,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 41.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Insperity by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.