UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

UBS Group AG grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 345,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

