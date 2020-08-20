UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 1,723.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Systemax worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $866.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.55. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

