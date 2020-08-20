UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10,114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Domtar worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.68. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

