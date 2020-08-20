UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,270,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,653,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,498,000 after purchasing an additional 682,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.