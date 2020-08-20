UBS Group AG Buys 289,761 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 2,246.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Vaxart worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,412,053 shares of company stock valued at $269,175,653. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart Inc has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VXRT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

