UBS Group AG Buys 44,742 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,578,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CXP opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

