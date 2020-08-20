UBS Group AG Buys 8,959 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after purchasing an additional 219,471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.46.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

