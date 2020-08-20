UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 963,142 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,814,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 709,096 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 170.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,577,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,537,000 after buying an additional 1,625,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

