UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,514,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

StoneCo stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

