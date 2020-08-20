UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.19% of Waitr worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $426,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 90.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

WTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Waitr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $507.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

