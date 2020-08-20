UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.