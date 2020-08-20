UBS Group AG Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of E. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ENI by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.