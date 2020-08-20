UBS Group AG Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

Several analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

