UBS Group AG Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of Endurance International Group worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

EIGI opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $803.61 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

