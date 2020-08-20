UBS Group AG Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Middlesex Water worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $165,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $372,588. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

