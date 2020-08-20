UBS Group AG Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of Manchester United worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 210.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 41.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a PE ratio of -215.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Manchester United PLC has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

