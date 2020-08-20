UBS Group AG Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VTA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

