UBS Group AG Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

