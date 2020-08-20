UBS Group AG Increases Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,507,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

