UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

