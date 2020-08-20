UBS Group AG Purchases 11,338 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of CVB Financial worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

