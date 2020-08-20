UBS Group AG Purchases 18,581 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of The Hackett Group worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $398.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

