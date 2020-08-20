UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 5,473.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Industrias Bachoco worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

