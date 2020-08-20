UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,633,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 76,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $899.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

