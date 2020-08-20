UBS Group AG Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $39.46 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

