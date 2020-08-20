UBS Group AG Sells 10,119 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,859,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after buying an additional 319,337 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 461,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,320 shares of company stock worth $154,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

