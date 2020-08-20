UBS Group AG Sells 11,725 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

