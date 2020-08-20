UBS Group AG Sells 118,075 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.96 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

