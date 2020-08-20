UBS Group AG Sells 235,968 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 500.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

