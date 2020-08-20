UBS Group AG Sells 3,508 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alleghany by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 61.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $540.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.75. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $630.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.