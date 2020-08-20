UBS Group AG Sells 4,177 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 226,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 203.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 226,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

