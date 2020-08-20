UBS Group AG Sells 50,440 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Yeti worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $469,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,692 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,842 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.