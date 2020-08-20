UBS Group AG Sells 64,605 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $348,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $548,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of STC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

