UBS Group AG Sells 77,760 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,591,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 405,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQI stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

