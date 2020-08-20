UBS Group AG Sells 8,020 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Cimpress worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 266.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.