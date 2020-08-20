UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,075 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

