Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.63

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.63 and traded as high as $177.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 1,314,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.73.

In other news, insider Garth Milne purchased 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £6,732.18 ($8,801.39).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

