Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 224,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

