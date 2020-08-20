Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

VPGLF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Get Value Partners Group alerts:

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.