VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.16

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $27.91. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 9,800 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 726.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

