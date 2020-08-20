VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.33% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $278,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

